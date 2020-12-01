Speculation On Possible Gimmick Match For The WWE TLC PPV

As seen on this week’s WWE RAW, Asuka and Lana defeated women’s tag team champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that the current idea is for Asuka and Lana to challenge Baszler and Jax for the tag team titles at the TLC PPV. Meltzer’s co-host Bryan Alvarez speculated that it would be a tables match because of the storyline with Jax repeatedly putting Lana through a table on RAW over the past couple of months.

At this time, no gimmick matches for the TLC PPV have officially been announced by WWE.