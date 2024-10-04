Speculation On The Rock Returning To WWE At Bad Blood

WWE could be planning a big surprise for fans at this Saturday’s Bad Blood.

As previously reported, Roman Reigns and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will face Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in the main event. Earlier in the week, Rhodes appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, and after the interview, McAfee informed Rhodes that he had heard “the big guy” was returning this week. Rhodes inquired, “Which one?”

Pat McAfee: “Heard the big guy is coming back this week.” Cody Rhodes: “Which one?” Pat McAfee: “You told me enough!” IS THE ROCK RETURNING AT BAD BLOOD??!?!?🚨🚨🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/8kIAJFjK9M — #WeWantCody (@WeWantCody_) October 2, 2024

As seen below, The Rock posted on Instagram that he was in Georgia to watch the Apalachee High School Wildcats play football on Friday night. This is their first home game following the tragic mass shooting at the school.

With Bad Blood in Atlanta on Saturday, WWE hinting earlier this year at a future Rock vs. Rhodes match, and those involved in the Bloodline-related tag team bout itself, the former WWE Champion could make an unexpected appearance.