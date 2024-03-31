Speculation On WWE Making A Change To WrestleMania 40 Match

The WWE WrestleMania 40 card is being finalized just a week before the event, but one match may change.

Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory vs. Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate in a six-pack ladder match is one of the matches that will take place on either Saturday, April 6 or Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

On Friday’s SmackDown, Waller & Theory defeated The Street Profits, and Dunne & Bate defeated Angel & Humberto to qualify for the tournament.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that a meeting is scheduled to decide whether Waller and Theory will continue in the match. It is unclear why they could be removed or who could replace them.

“By the way, even though Theory and Waller won. It is not necessarily that they’re going to be in that match. They might be. There is a meeting upcoming where they will make a decision on that,” Meltzer stated.

