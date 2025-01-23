Speculation On WWE Potentially Acquiring TNA Wrestling

Last week, WWE officially announced its partnership with TNA Wrestling, marking a significant collaboration in the wrestling industry. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided insights into the strategic reasoning behind the deal and its potential long-term implications.

Meltzer noted that one of WWE’s primary motivations for the partnership is related to international television rights, particularly in India:

“Multiple people have confirmed to me that there’s a lot of stuff that’s going to be part of this deal, but the key stuff is they want to get [TNA] on those television outlets that [WWE] are leaving, India being the big one, so AEW doesn’t get those television outlets that they’re leaving because they’re on Netflix.”

With WWE’s shows now streaming on Netflix internationally, they are unable to broadcast on traditional TV networks in those regions. By partnering with TNA, WWE ensures that AEW does not fill the gap on those networks, maintaining their dominance in key international markets.

Meltzer also highlighted differing opinions about the deal’s long-term impact on TNA:

“Many people close to the situation think it’s going to end up with WWE owning them. Others think it’s going to be a disaster because it always is at the end. Every company WWE works with always ends up worse off. I can’t see these guys ending up worse.”

While some view this as a potential pathway for WWE to eventually acquire TNA outright, others remain skeptical about the partnership, citing WWE’s history of partnerships negatively affecting smaller companies. However, Meltzer suggested that TNA might be an exception, given its current state.

The partnership is expected to involve crossover opportunities, including talent exchanges and promotional appearances, which have already begun with WWE and TNA stars appearing on each other’s programming. The move represents a strategic maneuver to block AEW’s expansion and bolster TNA’s presence on a global scale.