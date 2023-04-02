Spoiler: Big Possible Surprise Appearance Happening At WrestleMania 39 Night 2

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bray Wyatt was reportedly suffering from an illness, and WWE never officially confirmed Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley for WWE WrestleMania 39.

Lashley has stated that he wants a WrestleMania match, whether it is with Wyatt or someone else, and in a potential spoiler, a Twitter user uploaded video footage of Wyatt that was allegedly taken near Los Angeles (Burbank) on Saturday.

The fan asked Wyatt why he wasn’t at WrestleMania, and you can watch the video is below.

