Spoiler: CM Punk’s Segment On Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Revealed

For the first time in a decade, CM Punk returns to WWE SmackDown Live tonight, and he has a lot to say about his plans.

According to WrestleVotes, CM Punk will have an in-ring segment during which he will discuss his desire to “main event” WrestleMania 40. There are no additional details available at this time, and no confirmation on who his opponent will be, but if you’ve been following Punk on social media in the last few weeks, it should be clear where he’s going.

Seth Rollins appeared on Jimmy Traina’s SI Media podcast to discuss his issues with CM Punk over the years, specifically his feelings about how Punk has treated him and his friends, and his belief that Punk is hypocritical in returning to WWE after ripping the company for years.

The main event of the second night is expected to be Roman Reigns defending the WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. The direction for WrestleMania appears to be Punk and Rollins. If it happens, it will most likely be the main event on the first night.

WrestleVotes stated, “I’m told CM Punk’s in ring segment tonight on SmackDown will focus on his desire to “main event” WrestleMania 40. It’s clobbering time….”