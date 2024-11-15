Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Regarding Women’s US Title

WWE has big plans for tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

The company has officially confirmed two championship matches for the event, including WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax vs. Naomi. WWE Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) will face Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins).

WrestleVotes revealed that the Women’s United States Title Tournament will begin on tonight’s show. Candice LeRae will face B-Fab vs. Bayley. No other competitors for the remaining tournament matches were named.

The secondary women’s championship was unveiled a week ago on SmackDown, with the expectation that it will be used on both Raw and SmackDown. The date of the finals is unknown.