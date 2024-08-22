Spoiler: Former WWE Star Set To Make AEW Debut At All In: London

AEW All In: London just got bigger, with a well-known name joining the promotion.

Ricochet has been known to be on his way to AEW for several weeks now. He left WWE in June after being written off television after his contract ended.

Ricochet had a tremendous career in WWE, winning several titles, including Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion, and NXT North American Champion. He won the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and became the first WWE Speed Champion.

Fightful Select reports that Ricochet signed a multi-year contract with the promotion. To make matters more interesting, the story mentions Ricochet’s trip to London for AEW All In and his plans for the event. He is also scheduled for additional upcoming AEW events.

It was added that Ricochet worked with an agency on the agreement. It’s unclear what AEW has planned for the former WWE star.