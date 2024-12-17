Spoiler: Identity Behind WWE Raw’s Cryptic Tease Revealed

WWE aired a cryptic teaser during Monday’s episode of Raw, featuring a zero with a line through it, sparking widespread speculation among fans regarding its meaning. The imagery led many to believe it could signal the arrival of a former AEW star.

The most prominent theory revolves around Penta El Zero Miedo, who recently departed AEW earlier this month and has been heavily rumored to be heading to WWE. The teaser aligns with Penta’s well-known persona, as his signature catchphrase, “Cero Miedo”, translates to “Zero Fear”. Adding to the speculation, Penta filed a trademark for “Cero Miedo” several months ago.

PWInsider.com reports, “The belief among those we’ve spoken with is that the video is for former AEW and Lucha Underground star Penta.”

While the exact date of Penta’s potential debut remains unclear, the January 6th episode of Raw, marking WWE’s Netflix premiere, seems like the ideal stage for such a significant moment.

Penta’s brother and frequent tag team partner, Rey Fenix, is also on WWE’s radar. However, AEW extended Fenix’s contract due to missed time from injuries, reportedly adding close to a year to his deal. Once Fenix is free from his AEW commitments, the expectation is that he will join his brother in WWE.

This development could signal a major shift for WWE’s tag team division and bolster the company’s already stacked roster.