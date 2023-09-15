Spoiler: Major Name Possibly Appearing On Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Several top names are expected to appear on tonight’s WWE SmackDown from the Ball Arena in Denver.

The Rocky Mountain Showdown (Colorado vs. Colorado State football game at Folsom Field, also on FOX) is bringing many celebrities to the area this weekend, according to The Denver Post. We previously mentioned how Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson conducted a live interview with Pat McAfee from the field today. On Saturday, McAfee will co-host ESPN’s College GameDay, while former WWE 24/7 Champion and WrestleMania 36 host Rob Gronkowski will be a guest on FOX Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff.

It’s worth noting that a cast member from McAfee’s show reportedly told Fightful Select that both Rock and McAfee will be at tonight’s SmackDown. This has not been confirmed, and no mention of a television appearance has been made.

Folsom Field in Boulder is approximately 30 minutes from the Ball Arena in Denver, which will host tonight’s SmackDown.

