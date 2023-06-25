Spoiler Notes From ROH TV Taping Prior To Saturday’s AEW Collision

AEW held a television taping for Ring Of Honor at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday night.

Fightful Select reports that AEW held TV Tapings for their ROH brand prior to last night’s episode of Collision from inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Matches at the taping included Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI and Shingo Takagi) taking on The Embassy (Brian Cage, Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun) for their ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships and El Desperado taking on Willie Mack in Singles action.

It was also mentioned on the report that The Iron Sheik’s managers, who are local legends in Ontario, were present during the TV Tapings.