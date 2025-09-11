Spoiler On Former WWE Star Appearing At Recent ROH TV Taping

All Elite Wrestling held their latest TV taping before last night’s episode of Dynamite at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Former WWE star Lacey Lane made her debut during the ROH taping on Wednesday.

Lane is best known as Kayden Carter from her time in WWE. She is a former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion and was released from the company during the May layoffs, along with her tag partner Kacy Catanzaro.

There is currently no information on whom Lane faced or the outcome of her match.