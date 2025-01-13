Spoiler: Plans Revealed For WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament Winner

Dakota Kai vs. Lyra Valkyria is set to headline tonight’s episode of WWE Raw as the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament Finals, where the winner will be crowned the inaugural champion.

The Women’s Intercontinental Title was introduced in November 2024, following WWE’s introduction of the Women’s United States Title on SmackDown, signaling the company’s commitment to expanding its women’s division with additional championships.

According to Dr. Chris Featherstone of SportsKeeda, Lyra Valkyria is reportedly scheduled to win the tournament, marking her first title win since joining the main roster.

Tonight’s Raw card is stacked with matches, including the highly anticipated finals of the Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament, as WWE continues to elevate its women’s division with marquee events.

Here is the card for Raw:

Dakota Kai vs. Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Chad Gable vs. “Mystery Luchador”

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest in a Street Fight

CM Punk appearance

World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER appearance

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley appearance