Spoiler: Former AEW Star Debuts at Impact Wrestling Tapings

Alan “5” Angels made his surprise Impact Wrestling debut on Saturday night during the TV tapings in Atlanta, Georgia, just days after leaving All Elite Wrestling.

At the Impact TV tapings, which will air on Thursday, Angels made his debut in response to an open challenge issued by X Division Champion Mike Bailey after Bailey defeated Trey Miguel at Against All Odds on Friday night.

As previously reported, Angels’ contract with AEW terminated the day before, therefore he became a free agent on Friday. This week, Angels disclosed that AEW declined to re-sign him but did make a per-night offer, which he declined.

As of right now, it is unknown if Angels has signed with Impact or if this appearance was a one-time thing. He is from Georgia, not far from Center Stage in Atlanta, where the taping took place.

His AEW contract had expired, and the Angels acknowledged this in a statement he released earlier this week. He also expressed gratitude for the promotion.

Early in 2020, during a set of TV tapings, Angels made his AEW debut. Later, he joined the Dark Order faction. Although the June 11th Dark taping, when he faced Daniel Garcia, has not yet aired on the weekly YouTube series, it was his final match for AEW.

