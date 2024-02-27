Spoiler: Top WWE RAW Star Set For Friday’s WWE SmackDown

This week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, is shaping up to be a big one, as it will feature the aftermath of the Elimination Chamber PLE.

WWE has already announced a few matches for the show, including Bayley and Dakota Kai vs. Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) and Santos Escobar vs. Carlito in a street fight. The broadcast will also include appearances by The Rock and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins were on the Grayson Waller Effect at the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event, with Rhodes challenging The Rock to a singles match anytime, anywhere.

Rollins stated that he would have his back when that day came, implying that the tag team match is still planned for Mania.

PWInsider reports that Rhodes is scheduled to appear on SmackDown. WWE has not yet advertised him for the show. The RAW star is likely confronting Rock and Reigns on SmackDown.