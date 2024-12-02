Spoiler: Unexpected Names Spotted Backstage At WWE Raw

Please be aware that this post may reveal some unexpected appearances on tonight’s broadcast of WWE Monday Night Raw.

According to PWInsider, Big E is currently backstage at tonight’s WWE Raw in Everett, WA. That’s hardly surprising, and anyone who has been following the drama between Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods could have predicted Big E’s appearance on The New Day’s 10th anniversary episode.

According to PWInsider, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Solo Sikoa, Naomi, Nia Jax, and Jimmy Uso have all been spotted at or near the arena. It remains to be seen whether any of these names will feature on the show.

CM Punk will open tonight’s show, and Adam Pearce has stated that the first 30 minutes will be commercial-free. Dakota Kai vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Katana Chance (IC Title Tournament) and Pete Dunne vs. R-Truth will also take place on Raw.

