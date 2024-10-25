Spoiler: WWE Crown Jewel 2024 Gets Big New Match

WWE has sold out the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York for tonight.

The company will be holding a double SmackDown taping, with the 10/25 show on USA Network and next week’s show on 11/1 being filmed due to the company traveling to Saudi Arabia for the WWE Crown Jewel 2024 premium live event on 11/2.

During a segment filmed at the 10/25 SmackDown taping in Brooklyn, it was officially announced that Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens is confirmed for WWE Crown Jewel 2024.

Make sure to join us here on 11/2 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2024 results coverage from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.