Spoilers: AAA Taping Results From 6/20/2026

AAA recently held its latest television tapings on Saturday night, which will air in upcoming episodes of Lucha Libre AAA on FOX. The taping featured several matches, including Lola Vice vs. La Hiedra, Lady Shani vs. Flammer, and the AAA debut of Damian Priest, among others.

Below are the complete spoiler results for the forthcoming episodes of Lucha Libre AAA on FOX, courtesy of False Finish:

For June 27th:

– AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Mr. Iguana and La Parka def. Drago and Dinámico and Money Machine.

– AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Lola Vice (c) def. La Hiedra to retain her WWE NXT Women’s Championship.

– WWE SmackDown star Damian Priest made his AAA debut and cut a promo in where he hinted that he wanted to win gold in the Lucha libre promotion.

For July 4th:

– Lady Shani def. Flammer. La Catalina and Las Tóxicas all got involved in the match. Lady Shani and La Catalina had a confrontation after the bout.

– Galeno def. Mecha Wolf. Omos and Dorian Roldán were watching the match from the ramp and Omos told Roldán he wanted a match with Galeno.

– El Fiscal vs. Abismo Negro ended in a no contest after Los Perros del Mal attacked both men. After the match, they focused on giving El Fiscal a beatdown.