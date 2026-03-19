Spoilers: AEW Collision Slam Dunk Sunday Results For 3/22

AEW taped this week’s special themed episodes of Collision after the live episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night.

The following are complete AEW Collision Slam Dunk Sunday spoilers for this weekend.

* Tommaso Ciampa defeated Lio Rush

* Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong defeated Jay Lethal and Lee Johnson. After the match, Strong announced himself as an official member of The Conglomeration. The Dogs challenged them to a fight next week.

* The Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne & Lena Kross) defeated Alex Gracia and Vipress

* JetSpeed & Mistico (c) defeated The Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander, and El Clon) for the AEW World Trios titles.

Join us here every weekend for AEW Collision results.