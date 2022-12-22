Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results for 12/26/22

Before this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the December 26 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX. Full spoilers are below:

* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Leva Bates and Karizma

* Julia Hart defeated Promise Braxton

* The Bunny defeated Madison Rayne. Bunny and Penelope Ford attacked Rayne after the match but Skye Blue made the save

* Konosuke Takeshita defeated Frankie Kazarian

* Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale defeated Vertvixen and Madi Wrenkowski

* ROH World Women’s Champion Athena retained over Kiera Hogan

* Dralistico defeated Blake Christian