SPOILERS: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results for 7/25/2022

Before the Fyter Fest Week 2 episode of Dynamite went to air, the July 25 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA. Full spoilers are listed below:

– The announcers were Caprice Coleman, Mark Henry and Excalibur

– Private Party and Angelico defeated AR Fox, Adrian Alanis and Leon Gray. Angelico made Fox submit for the win

– Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Angelica Risk and Shalonce Royale

– Toni Storm defeated Emi Sakura

– Kris Statlander defeated Brittany

– Hikaru Shida defeated Robyn Renegade. Charlette Renagade tried to interfere but had no luck

– Evil Uno and 10 of The Dark Order defeated Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo. QT Marshall tried to interfere at one point but he was ejected by the referee

– Baron Black defeated Brandon Cutler. This match started when Cutler came out and spoke about how he asked his friends The Young Bucks to book him in a match against the biggest loser in AEW, which he said is Black. Cutler mocked Black for being a hometown hero. Cutler almost won the match at one point but Black finished him off. The idea was this was a big moment for Black

– Konosuke Takaeshita defeated JD Drake

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.