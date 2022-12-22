Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 12/23/22

After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the December 23 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX. Full spoilers are below:

* Chris Jericho and Jim Ross are on commentary

* AR and Top Flight Fox won $300,000 in the Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale. AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor; Jon Moxley, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta; Ari Daivari, Josh Woods, and Tony Nese; Serpentico, Luther, and Angelico; Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, and John Silver were the other teams. Best Friends, La Facción Ingobernable, Butcher, Blade, and Sabian began the match. Next to enter were The Blackpool Combat Club and The Dark Order, then Serpentico, Luther, and Angelico, then Daivari, Woods, and Nese. The last two out were Fox and Top Flight. Fox and Top Flight faced The Blackpool Combat Club in the final. Despite The Dark Order’s request that he remain in the back, Adam Page came out to attack Moxley until security intervened. Page made a powerful dive to the ground. Castagnoli was left alone with Top Flight, and they won after the double teams became too much for him to handle. Top Flight and Fox are the $300,000 prize winners.

* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz entered the ring to deliver a promo. They challenged The House of Black to a fight, claiming that they had previously sent a contract to The House of Black for a match, but it had not been returned to them. The lights dimmed and then returned to Julia Hart on stage. She played a video of Malakai Black, who warned that they would be arriving soon to fight Kingston and Ortiz. Black attempted to incite conflict between Kingston and Ortiz by questioning Ortiz’s loyalty and implying that Ortiz may be influenced by The House of Black. Kingston and Ortiz argued in the ring at the end of the segment.

* In a Title Eliminator match, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defeated Vertvixen. Cargill secured the pin with a pump kick.

* Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal defeated Billy Gunn and Anthony Bowens, the AEW World Tag Team Champion. For the pin, Gunn took a low blow and a Lethal Injection.