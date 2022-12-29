Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 12/30/22

After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the December 30 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. Full spoilers are below:

* AEW President Tony Khan came out to announce that Paul Wight will be on the Rampage commentary team moving forward. Wight joins Tony Schiavone, Excalibur and Kip Sabian at the announce table

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy retained over Trent Beretta. Penelope Ford distracted Beretta at the finish. Kip Sabian had been providing commentary and was apparently causing issues among the Best Friends.

* Kip Sabian defeated an enhancement talent. Sabian won the squash with the help of Orange Cassidy’s Orange Punch.

* Jon Moxley entered the ring to speak with Tony Schiavone. He boasted about concussing Adam Page and making him sleep like a baby. He claims that Blackpool Combat Club outperforms everyone else in AEW, and that when the bell rings, they don’t care about anyone’s safety. He slammed Hangman for not being able to get cleared because he’s injured, but Moxley has been injured for more than a decade and continues to fight. Moxley challenged Page to a fight on January 11 at the Dynamite in Los Angeles, if he can get cleared.

* Jade Cargill retained her AEW TBS title over Kiera Hogan. Red Velvet ditched Cargill and Leila Grey.

* The main event is Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta. Swerve has Mogul Associates with him. Yuta is alone. They had a lengthy back and forth match. Strickland won with a low blow and his Driver finisher.