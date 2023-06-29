Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 6/30/2023

The June 30 episode of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night at the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, following the end of AEW Dynamite. Here are full spoilers:

* Johnny TV and QT Marshall defeated Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy. QTV’s new entrance had a red carpet that ran down the aisle while Harley Cameron sang. Ethan Page attempted to intervene at one point, but was attacked. Billy Gunn and Anthony Bowens rushed in to make the save before cutting promos. Max Caster was not present because he was ill

* Shawn Spears defeated The Blade

* Hikaru Shida defeated Taya Valkyrie

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli retained over Komander in the main event via referee stoppage

Rampage airs every Friday night a 10pm ET on TNT.