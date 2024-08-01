Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 8/2/2024

After the AEW Dynamite live broadcast wrapped up on TBS from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina on Wednesday night, July 31, 2024, five matches were taped for this week’s live episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

Featured below is the complete spoiler results from the taping for the live AEW Rampage broadcast that will premiere this Friday, August 2, 2024 at 10/9c on TNT:

AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS (Air Date: 8/2/2024)

– MxM Collection (Mason Madden and Mansoor) defeated Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen).

– Blackpool Combat Club’s Wheeler Yuta defeated The Butcher.

– “The Native Beast” Nyla Rose defeated The Outcasts’ Harley Cameron.

– “The Machine” Brian Cage defeated Manny Lo.

– “The Bad Apple” Bryan Keith defeated Jackson Drake.