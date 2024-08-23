Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For Tonight (8/23/2024)

AEW taped tonight’s Rampage episode, which will air on TNT following the Collision event last Saturday night, in Arlington, Texas.

The Rampage tapings were scheduled to coincide with AEW’s trip to the United Kingdom for All In. Here are some spoilers:

ROH Champion Mark Briscoe & Kyle O’Reilly & Tomohoro Ishii defeated Johhny TV & Beast Mortos & Brian Cage.

Roderick Strong defeated Fuego del Sol.

STARDOM’s Mina Shirakawa defeated Robyn Renegade.

Gates of Agony defeated The Iron Savages.

Marshall & Ross Von Erich defeated The Outrunners.