Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown

Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 6pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:

* Promo with The Bloodline

* WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Santos Escobar

* Ricochet vs. “Top Dolla” AJ Francis in a Royal Rumble qualifier

* Liv Morgan segment

* LA Knight interview

* Karrion Kross and Scarlett vs. Madcap Moss and Emma. Kross and Scarlett are to do a tarot card reading for Rey Mysterio at some point

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair promo leading to a match with Sonya Deville. This appears to be a title match

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

* For what it’s worth, Kevin Owens is at SmackDown