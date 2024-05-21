WWE Returning To Japan For First Time In 5 Years

WWE is headed to “The Last of the Rising Sun.”

On Tuesday, the company announced they will be heading to Japan for their first show in the market since 2019.

WWE.com released the following announcement:

WWE returns to Japan this July for the first time in five years

STAMFORD, Conn., May 21, 2024 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, today announced a long-awaited return to Japan with three live shows this July. The first show will take place at the Edion Arena in Osaka on Thursday, July 25. WWE Superstars will then return to perform in Tokyo for the first time since 2019, with back-to-back shows at the Ryogoku Arena on Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27.

These events will mark WWE’s first return to Tokyo in five years, and the first return to Osaka in six years. WWE has a rich history of live events in Japan dating back to 1994.

Fans attending the WWE Supershow Summer Tour will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action including “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, IYO SKY, The Kabuki Warriors, and many more*.

Tickets will be available at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2024 from E-Plus, Lawson Ticket, Ticket Pia and Kyodo Tokyo. Fans interested in an exclusive presale can visit https://eplus.jp/wwe/ for more information on signing up.

Thursday July 25 – Edion Arena in Osaka, Japan

Friday July 26 – Ryoguko Arena in Tokyo, Japan

Saturday July 27 – Ryoguko Arena in Tokyo, Japan

Fans across Japan can watch WWE’s flagship programming broadcast exclusively on ABEMA platforms. This includes Raw and SmackDown both broadcast free-to-air in a primetime slot (9pm) in Japan every week with Japanese commentary immediately following first broadcast in the U.S. NXT is also available to watch on-demand via ABEMA Video, with all WWE Premium Live Events available to view exclusively live on ABEMA.

*Talent subject to change.