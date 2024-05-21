TKO President Reveals WWE’s Plans To Expand Working Relationship With Saudi Arabia

TKO President Mark Shapiro recently took part in the 52nd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference, where he talked about a number of topics including how WWE is looking to expand their working relationship with Saudi Arabia.

Shapiro said, “We’ve seen us monetize site fees with the likes of Saudi Arabia for WWE.” “You can look for us to expand our current deal in the next six to 12 months. Very happy with MBS [Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud] and the partnership we have there.”

“We have two events a year, but we’re already in discussions, Nick Khan is leading that for us, in expanding that to more events.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)