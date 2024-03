All Elite Wrestling held the latest set of ROH TV tapings on Wednesday night prior to Dynamite from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. These matches are set to air on an upcoming episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– Matt Sydal defeated TJ Crawford.

– Brandon Cutler and Colt Cabana defeated Rex Lawless and Bryce Donovan.

– Serpentico defeated “Smart” Mark Sterling.

– Mina Shirakawa defeated Anna Jay.