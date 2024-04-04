Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 4/3/2024

All Elite Wrestling held the latest set of ROH TV tapings on Wednesday night prior to Dynamite from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. These matches are set to air on an upcoming episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– Anna Jay defeated Little Mean Kathleen (LMK).

– The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) defeated Chico Adams and Bryce Donovan.

– Zak Knight defeated Alvin Alvarez.

– ROH World Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) defeated The Infantry (Capt. Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo).