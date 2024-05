The following WWE Main Event matches were taped prior to RAW on Monday night from Greensboro, North Carolina to air on this week’s episode:

* Kiana James defeated Natalya

* The Authors Of Pain (Akam and Rezar) defeated The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed)

WWE Main Event airs each and every Thursday on Hulu. It also airs on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network.