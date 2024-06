The following WWE Main Event matches were taped prior to RAW on Monday night from Toledo, Ohio to air on this week’s episode:

* “Big” Bronson Reed defeated Alpha Academy’s Akira Tozawa.

* The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed) defeated New Catch Republic (“Big Strong Boy” Tyler Bate and “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne).

WWE Main Event airs each and every Thursday on Hulu. It also airs on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network.