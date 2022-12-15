Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results For 12/23/2022 and 12/30/2022

WWE NXT Level Up matches for December 23 and December 30 have been taped. The following matches were taped at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Wednesday night:

* Thea Hail defeated Amari Miller

* Oro Mensah defeated an unknown wrestler

WWE recorded additional matches on December 6 and December 13. The extra matches, along with the two matches mentioned above that were taped Wednesday night, will comprise the December 23 and December 30 episodes. Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid defeated Bronco Nima and Lucien Prince in the leftover match from the December 6 tapings. The leftover match from the December 13 tapings will be either Charlie Dempsey defeating Myles Borne or Trick Williams defeating Hank Walker, according to what was taped this week for Friday’s show.

