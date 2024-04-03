Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results For 4/5/2024

Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the April 5 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below, courtesy of PWInsider.com.

– Dante Chen defeated Drake Morreaux with a Double Palm strike.

– Tatum Paxley defeated Brinley Reece with the Psycho Trap Match

– O.T.M. (SCRYPTS, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price) defeated Je’Von Evans, Tyriek Igwe and Tyson DuPont. Jaida Parker caused a distraction on Tyson allowing Nima and Price to hit their finisher (Suplex lift by Bronco dropped into a spinebuster by Price) on Tyson.