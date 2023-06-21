Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results For 6/23/2023

WWE NXT taped more matches for upcoming episodes of Level Up at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Tuesday, before NXT went live. So far, they’ve taped four matches per taping in the last few weeks: the May 30 taping, the June 6 taping, and the June 13 taping.

The following are spoilers from Monday night’s June 20 taping:

* Luca Crusifino defeated Tavion Heights

* A crowd open was filmed before the next match

* Blair Davenport defeated Kelani Jordan

* Byron Saxton and Blake Howard switched jackets before the next matches

* Fallon Henley defeated Tatum Paxley

* Scrypts defeated Kale Dixon

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.