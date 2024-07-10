Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results For 7/12/2024

Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the July 12 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below courtesy of PWInsider.com.

– Malik Blade defeated Cutler James via a Lo Down style Frog Splash.

– Tatum Paxley defeated Layla Diggs via Psycho Trap.

– Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeated Dion Lennox and Uriah Conners via powerslam/crossbody combination. Lennox and Conners had trouble getting on the same page during the match having some verbal disagreements before Lennox got knocked into Conners knocking Conners off the apron before the match ended.