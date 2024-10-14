Spoilers: WWE RAW Taping Results For Tonight (10/15/2024)

WWE will air a taped episode of Raw tonight on USA Network as the talent and crew travel to the United Kingdom for a house show tour.

WWE taped this episode at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, a week ago.

Here are the spoilers:

Rhea Ripley called out Raquel Rodriguez. Tiffany Stratton came out instead. Stratton said she had a message from Nia Jax, but before she could say it Ripley was jumped by Liv Morgan and Rodriguez, attacking both Ripley and Stratton.

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defeated Kairi Sane & IYO SKY to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles.

The War Raiders defeated Alpha Academy after being away from TV for several months.

R-Truth defeated The Miz after Karrion Kross and the rest of The Final Testament came out to distract. They tossed R-Truth back into the ring after the match so Miz could attack him.

Bron Breakker defeated Kofi Kingston

Tiffany Stratton & Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez ended in a no contest when Nia Jax interfered.