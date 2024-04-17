Sports Celebrity Reacts To Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable Storyline From WWE RAW In Montreal

Chad Gable turned heel against Sami Zayn on this week’s WWE RAW in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, retired basketball star and current sports analyst Charles Barkley discussed the angle from RAW.

“You know what, I was going to fly up there and whoop Gable’s ass. That man whooped [Sami’s] ass in front of his wife and parents. I didn’t like that at all. You can’t kick a man’s ass in front of his wife and parents. I didn’t like the ending. You can’t kick a man’s ass at his house. That’s bad karma.”



(quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)