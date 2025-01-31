Stephanie McMahon Addresses Negative Comments About Vince McMahon

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Stephanie McMahon opened up about how she handles negative comments directed at her father, Vince McMahon, and her family.

“It’s been my whole life,” McMahon said. “When I was in high school was when my dad was indicted by the federal government. The media came after my family in a really big and really hard way to deal with when we were in high school. I think at that time, I was filled with a lot of anger and resentment, and I had a hard time navigating all of that.”

Now, with similar scrutiny resurfacing, McMahon takes a different approach.

I think now in my later years, when all of it seems to happen again, it’s with a little bit of reverence that I can appreciate all of it because it’s just noise. We all have opinions no matter what, and that’s great. You can think you know exactly what’s going on. You can give whatever dirt you think you know. But at the end of the day, I know where I stand, and that’s how I have to just be grounded and rooted in who I am and what I believe in and try to ignore the noise.”