Stephanie McMahon Believes Logan Paul Will Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame One Day

Stephanie McMahon appeared on Logan Paul’s WrestleMania 41 Weekend vlog, discussing various topics, including her vision for a future WWE Hall of Fame induction for the former WWE United States Champion and social media superstar.

McMahon said, “So, typically, it would take a long time before you’d be [inducted]. I know [you’re young], I think it will definitely happen. You’re so talented. You just have to not give up, right? Just stick with it, no matter what happens, just stick with it because it’s the journey that makes you. It’s their journey with you that makes it a success.”

On how much the fans matter in this equation on a scale of 1-10:

“10. 100. But they don’t have to love you. I am the most booed ever, but they love to hate me. You’ve just gotta have fun with it and let them in and s**t on them in ways that are creative. It’s great. You can have fun with them, that’s what they want. They wanna have fun with you and you’re like the most boo-able guy.”

You can check out McMahon’s comments in the video below.

