Stephanie McMahon Opens Up About WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Stephanie McMahon is opening up about her upcoming WWE Hall of Fame induction, describing the honor as one of the most meaningful moments of her career.

On a new episode of What’s Your Story?, McMahon was interviewed by Paul “Triple H” Levesque, where she spoke candidly about her reaction to the announcement and what it means to her personally.

“My God, it feels, it’s such an honor. And I’m so grateful. It’s the biggest, I never, ever imagined it. And it’s just the biggest thing ever in my career. And I’m really proud,” McMahon said.

When asked about whether she now feels deserving of the recognition, McMahon admitted she still views it more through gratitude than personal validation.

“Well, I don’t know that worthy is a word I would use. But I definitely am accepting and I’m in such a great place and I’m so excited and I’m just so grateful. That’s the thing. It’s like, no matter what happens in WWE moving forward, this has been my life. And I’m so grateful to have had this remarkable, incredible life surrounded by these characters and people who are probably the most honest, truthful versions of themselves. Because when you’re on the road with people, I love our community,” McMahon said.

McMahon also revealed that preparing her induction speech has been an emotional process, with memories continuing to surface as she pieces it together. She noted that WWE staff have found it challenging to create a video package for her induction due to the sheer scope of her involvement across decades of the company’s history.

Toward the end of the podcast, Triple H became visibly emotional while discussing McMahon’s impact on WWE, praising both her public accomplishments and the contributions fans don’t always see.

“There’s very few people that I could look at and say deserve it more. Like, truly. I don’t say that because you’re my wife. I don’t say that because it’s you. I say that because of your accomplishments and what we’ve done and the things you’ve accomplished and especially the stuff that you’ve accomplished that people don’t even see. People come along and participate in the business. People come along and add to the business. Very few people change the business. You put the culture in what we do. It didn’t exist before that. It was just the Wild West. It’s just what the business was. And then you came in and sort of changed it,” Triple H said.

The 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place this Friday at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, streaming live at midnight Eastern (9 p.m. Pacific) on the ESPN app in the United States and on YouTube internationally.

This year’s Hall of Fame class includes Stephanie McMahon, AJ Styles, Demolition, Dennis Rodman, Sid Vicious, and Bad News Brown. WWE will also present the Immortal Moment Award to Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant from WrestleMania III.