Stephanie McMahon Recalls Training For Her WWE WrestleMania 34 Match

On an episode of her podcast, What’s Your Story, Stephanie McMahon discussed various topics, including her training for the WWE WrestleMania 34 match.

McMahon said, “My WrestleMania moment was when I teamed with Paul against Ronda [Rousey] and Kurt [Angle]. There are two Olympians and my husband, who is one of the GOATs, and me. Who doesn’t fit in the ring in this match? When I tell you it is the hardest I’ve ever trained in my life, I trained like three days a week for months, I was beaten and bruised. I was doing everything I could.”

On Triple H being proud of her performance:

“Again, not a professional athlete, so I had to work that much harder. After the match, [Triple H] was just standing there talking to me, and he said, ‘Is there anything you can’t do?’ It was such a sweet thing to say to me. All I wanted was to make him proud in that match.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.