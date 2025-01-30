Stephanie McMahon’s New WWE Project Revealed

Stephanie McMahon may not be working at WWE headquarters these days, but she remains involved with the company.

McMahon has had an on-and-off presence in WWE over the past few years. She initially stepped away in 2022 but returned after Vince McMahon resigned as CEO. In January 2023, she officially announced her departure from her executive role, just days after her father reinstated himself to the Board of Directors.

Since stepping down, Stephanie has remained connected to WWE, attending several high-profile events. She was present at WrestleMania XL – Night 2, the Raw on Netflix premiere, and the WWE Town Hall this past Wednesday, where it was announced that Triple H will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE used the Town Hall to highlight a new project McMahon has been working on. The project has been described as similar to Peyton’s Places, the ESPN series featuring NFL legend Peyton Manning discussing the cultural impact of football with fellow NFL alumni.

McMahon’s version of the show will focus on conversations about WWE with notable figures from the company. She has already filmed segments with Cody Rhodes, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and others. However, details on the show’s premiere date and platform remain unclear.