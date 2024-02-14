Surprising Name Released By WWE

WWE has made a significant decision by releasing one of its key on-air personalities.

PWInsider reports that WWE released Matt Camp last week. He had been with the company for years, serving as the host of WWE’s The Bump among other things.

The reaction to the release took aback several WWE employees. As of this writing, there is no explanation for why the company released him. The company has also not issued any internal statements.

He joined WWE in 2019 and has never missed an episode of The Bump. There was no mention of Camp’s departure on last week’s episode.

He has previously appeared on several WWE shows, including Raw Talk and Smackdown Lowdown. He most recently appeared on WWE NXT’s Vengeance Day Kickoff.

Prior to joining the company, he was the lead announcer for Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore promotion and the lead Fantasy Football Analyst for Bleacher Report.