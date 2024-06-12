Swerve Strickland Added To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Updated Lineup

The Wells Fargo Arena is who’s house?

Swerve’s House!

Ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, it was announced that AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland will be appearing on the show.

“We’ll hear from AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland LIVE tonight,” the announcement stated. “What will the champ have to say tonight after a big win last Wednesday, with his Forbidden Door title bout vs Will Ospreay looming? TONIGHT, 8/7c on TBS!”

Also scheduled for tonight’s show is the following:

* AEW International Champion Will Ospreay defends against Rey Fenix

* TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defends against Zeuxis

* Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita & Roderick Strong

* TV Time with Chris Jericho featuring Private Party

* TNT title qualifying match: Dustin Rhodes vs. Jack Perry

* Rush in action

* We’ll hear from Swerve Strickland