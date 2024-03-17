Swerve Strickland Discusses What Sting Brought To The AEW Locker Room

AEW star Swerve Strickland recently spoke with The Game Plan on a number of topics including what “The Icon” Sting brought to the locker room during his time with the company.

Strickland said, “Just humility. Having humility, knowing timing and who you are. Knowing who you are and using who you are in the ring. Not just resting off your actions, resting off who you are as a professional and persona. Knowing, as a veteran, how to conduct yourself in the locker room. How to be a leader without having to be commanding. He led in so many different ways and was so supportive. He gave praise where praise was really meant. When he came out and gave you praise and complimented you, he was really paying attention, watching, and focused on what you were doing, whether it was a promo or match. That’s going to be missed. I feel a lot of people are going to miss that aspect of Sting. ‘Sting is around, we have to be on our A game.’ Just having his presence there makes you want to step up and be at your absolute very best.“

You can check out Strickland’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)