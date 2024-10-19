Swerve Strickland Hopes WWE Invests In Cedric Alexander

Top AEW star Swerve Strickland appeared on O’Shea Jackson Jr. and TJ Jefferson’s No-Contest Wrestling to talk about a number of topics, including WWE NXT star Cedric Alexander.

Strickland said, “Cedric, so much raw unadulterated talent in that man. Even with himself, I think he’s still nervous to fully express himself, but you never get that until you push him and give him that open time. I think he needs that.”

On WWE re-signing Alexander and how he hopes they invest in him:

“They just re-signed him for like another three years, so you invest in him. You showed that investment in him and I want to see more investment in him because there’s a lot of people that can learn from him. There’s a lot that the fanbase can learn from just watching him. I still want it for him so bad. That’s like a brother [to me].”

You can check out Strickland’s comments in the video below.