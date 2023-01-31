Tasha Steelz Requests Time Off from Impact Wrestling Following New Contract Signing

Tasha Steelz reportedly requested time off from Impact Wrestling.

Last week’s Impact Wrestling featured a backstage segment in which Gia Miller interviewed Steelz and Savannah Evans about their loss the week before to Frankie Kazarian, Jordynne Grace, and Impact Knockouts World Champion Mickie James. Miller discussed how the Steelz – Evans tag team’s repeated losses are affecting them, as well as the tension between the two. Evans agreed that there is some tension between the two, which prompted Steelz to declare that “this isn’t working,” and she walked out.

Steelz has requested time off, according to a new report from PWInsider, which is why they did the aforementioned backstage angle on last week’s Impact.

Steelz did not participate in the recent Impact TV tapings in Kissimmee, so she will be off the air for at least a month. There is currently no word on when she will return to the company, nor on why she requested the time off.

It’s worth noting that the recent Kissimmee tapings featured Evans vs. Gisele Shaw in singles action, in a match that will air this Thursday night. Following the match, Shaw delivered a promo in which she stated that she has taken the Impact spotlight and doesn’t care if Steelz, The Influence, or Chelsea Green are gone. Green recently returned to WWE, and The Influence’s Emma and Madison Rayne also left for WWE and AEW, respectively.

Steelz has not commented on her time off, but following last Thursday’s segment with Evans, she tweeted a clip of Whoopi Goldberg on The View, saying she’s going to take a break but that if things settle down and she feels more comfortable, she might return. “The End… [peace sign emoji] #ToTheNeXTChapter,” Steelz captioned the post.

Steelz agreed to a new multi-year deal in late November, as she discussed at this link. Her previous contract was set to expire in April of this year, but the company re-signed her more than four months before the expiration date because they didn’t want her to hit the free agency period. Impact officials made it a priority to re-sign several wrestlers who had their first national TV exposure with the company.

The aforementioned tweets can be found below: