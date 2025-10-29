Tatum Paxley Winning The NXT Women’s Championship Is Well Deserved

Very few stories in NXT have been as quietly inspiring as Tatum Paxley’s. Her journey from a relatively unknown prospect to being thrown in groups that were cut for no reason, to now being the NXT Women’s Champion, is not just a triumph of perseverance but a testament to hard work and her ability to roll with the punches.

The evolution of Tatum Paxley in the ring has been something truly special. Paxley has been one of the most fun women to watch in all of NXT, and this NXT Women’s Championship win only solidifies that. It’s a reflection of how determination and self-belief can eventually play off inside a WWE ring.

Tatum Paxley Deserved to Win the NXT Women’s Championship

The shocking moment for Paxley came back at Halloween Havoc earlier this month when she took down Jacy Jayne and won the NXT Women’s Championship. While not many people believed Paxley was going to defeat Jayne, she pulled off the unthinkable, and she more than deserved this moment.

When Paxley first arrived on the NXT scene, many saw her as a fun character with a ton of potential. Like many others in NXT, when she debuted, she was not a finished product, but showed glimpses of a ton of great potential. Over time, Paxley transformed her ability into a refined skill.

Her intensity, athleticism, and unique character made her stand out. In a way, she became the anti-women’s wrestler. She was born to stand out in the WWE ring, and that’s truly what she’s been doing. Through every setback and every loss, Paxley continued to develop, reinventing herself and meeting the demands of an increasingly talented women’s division.

All of this has now culminated in a moment that feels long overdue. Paxley was a member of Chemical X with Shotzi Blackheart and Gigi Dolin, which was unfortunately cut from television. This was a very fun group that fans loved. This made the ending that much more head-scratching when they were inexplicably dropped from TV, which led to Dolin and Blackheart being released from the WWE.

What makes Paxley’s NXT Women’s Championship win feel so well deserved was how authentic her rise truly was. Unlike some other competitors who burst onto the scene with an immediate fan backing, Paxley had to earn every ounce of her credibility through her consistently great matches in the ring, plus her unique character work.

Whether in high-profile matches or on the undercard, Paxley brought the same fire and effort every time she stepped into the ring. That same work ethic built trust with the NXT audience and respect from her peers in the back, so much so that the WWE pulled a massive swerve and crowned her the NXT Women’s Champion on their big “Halloween-type” event… Fitting for her character.

Her championship victory also represents a very refreshing change for the division. Paxley’s story adds depth and unpredictability to the NXT women’s scene. This is a scene that has long prided itself on developing new stars rather than relying on already established names. Now, with the title around her waist, Paxley has a chance to set the tone for a new era – one defined by hunger, growth, and the willingness to outwork everyone else.

This is not a dig towards other names like Jordynne Grace or Blake Monroe. They are two of the top women around today and are working their butt off to show that. However, one thing that Paxley can say that they can’t is that she had to truly build herself up in the WWE to get to the point where she is now. She didn’t join WWE with a massive fan following and be given a title shot; she earned all of it.

Most importantly, Paxley’s wins send a very powerful message to other rising talents: patience and persistence matter. It’s not always about the Jordynne Graces, Blake Monroes, Ricky Saints, and other big names who make the jump to NXT; the homegrown talents matter just as much, if not more.

Her title win is proof that events without shortcuts and hype coming into the company, genuine effort, and evolution can lead to the top. Paxley may not have been the choice or the favorite early on in her career, but she’s proven that the long road can still lead to championship gold. For that reason alone, her title reign feels not just earned – but deeply, deeply well-deserved.

What do you think? Share your thoughts, opinions, feedback, and anything else that was raised on Twitter @PWMania and Facebook.com/PWMania.

Until next time,

Scott Mitchell

You can follow me on Instagram (@Scott44Mitchell), X (@Scott44Mitchell), Facebook (Scott’s Scoop), & YouTube (Scott’s Scoop)